China's Interest in Bangladesh Teesta River Project: What's at Stake for India?

India's major ground for objection against the project being handed over to China would be that it would give the latter a "foothold" in a strategically important region.

The project is scheduled to be built near the Siliguri Corridor – also called the "chicken's neck", which is the only land link between India's northeastern states and the rest of the country.

Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty, the former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, told The Quint that the level of India's objection will depend on the extent to which the planned project would allow China's ingression into the area.

"I think it's important to know how many Chinese workers will be deployed in Bangladesh to work on the project," he said. "China's deployments don't comprise of only civilians – they may use a lot of their ex-army personnel because they will be looking for a strategic opportunity and would want to monitor the situation near the Siliguri Corridor."