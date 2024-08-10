China’s Shadow Stretches From Bangladesh to Jammu and Ladakh

Over the past few weeks, some Army officers—including a retired former corps commander of the Jammu region—have held that the spurt of attacks in the Jammu region since the day Modi became prime minister for a third term could be caused by China.

These officers think China may have pushed its best friend Pakistan to cause the mayhem in Jammu and Kashmir so that troops that have been concentrated on the Ladakh frontier since 2020 may be pulled back to the Jammu region. The Jammu region was among the places from which troops were moved to Ladakh.

The way those officers see it, India’s enemies are playing a chess move in one part of the board in order to force a counter move to prevent a `check.’ In that light, the (likely) installation of an anti-India regime in Bangladesh is another major strategic move on the South Asian chess board— potentially to the geopolitical, economic, and military advantage of China, and the disadvantage of India.