US Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Gets Moderna COVID Vaccine

Kamala Harris is the first woman Vice President in the country, as well as the first Indian-American, Black Vice President. She took the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine at the United Medical Centre in Washington DC, an area which has a huge African-American Community, reported AFP.

The Biden administration, which will take office on 20 January, has emphasised the importance of getting vaccinated, especially for non-white or marginalised groups. Reports indicate the African-American community is showing the most skepticism for getting inoculated and have disproportionately high levels of death and illness due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reported AFP.