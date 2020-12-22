US President-Elect Joe Biden Gets Pfizer COVID Vaccine on Live TV
The president-elect took to Twitter to reassure the American people that “there was nothing to worry about.”
US President-Elect Joe Biden on Monday, 21 December, received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Delaware, live on television, giving people of the US confidence is its efficacy.
Biden received the shot at the Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. According to officials, his wife had been vaccinated earlier.
The president-elect took to Twitter to reassure the American people that “there was nothing to worry about,” amid widespread concerns of skepticism relating to the vaccine.
Joe Biden, who will be the oldest president to be sworn into office on 21 January 2021, received his first vaccine shot and said he was “looking forward” to the next one.
He is the topmost political official to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in its first round.
