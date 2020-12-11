Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Named Time ‘Person of the Year’

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been chosen as Time Magazine’s 2020 “Person of the Year”.
“The Biden-Harris ticket represents something historic,” the magazine wrote on Twitter, along with the announcement, on Friday, 11 December.
According to AFP, Biden and Harris were chosen over three other finalists who were frontline healthcare workers and Anthony Fauci, the racial justice movement, and US President Donald Trump.
Speaking to Time about being the first, Harris said, “It is one of my responsibilities. My mother had many sayings. She would say, 'Kamala, you may be the first to do many things; make sure you’re not the last.' Which is why [in my victory speech], I said, 'I will be the first, but I will not be the last.' And that’s about legacy. That’s about creating a pathway. That’s about leaving the door more open than it was when you walked in.”
(With inputs from AFP and Time.)
Published: undefined