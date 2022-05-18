US President Joe Biden To Host Leaders of Sweden, Finland Amid NATO Bids

The United States President Joe Biden will host Sweden Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finland President Sauli Niinistö at the White House for a meeting on Thursday, 19 May, amid their push to join North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as Russia continues its war on Ukraine.

The White House has stated that the two countries' applications to join the mutual defense alliance will be discussed, news agency AP reported.

The meeting is scheduled to take place before the POTUS leaves Washington for a four-day trip to South Korea and Japan.