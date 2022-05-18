US President Joe Biden To Host Leaders of Sweden, Finland Amid NATO Bids

The White House has stated that the two countries' applications to join the mutual defense alliance will be discussed.
(Photo: Samarth Grover/The Quint)
The United States President Joe Biden will host Sweden Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finland President Sauli Niinistö at the White House for a meeting on Thursday, 19 May, amid their push to join North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as Russia continues its war on Ukraine.
The White House has stated that the two countries' applications to join the mutual defense alliance will be discussed, news agency AP reported.
The meeting is scheduled to take place before the POTUS leaves Washington for a four-day trip to South Korea and Japan.
All 30 NATO members must unanimously agree for the two countries to join the alliance.
Turkey had become a NATO member along with Greece, as part of the alliance's second expansion in 1952.
