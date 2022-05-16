'Racially Motivated Hate Crime': US President Joe Biden on Buffalo Shooting

Joe Biden.
(Photo: Twitter/@POTUS)
In response to the shooting in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, that killed 10 people, US President Joe Biden on Sunday, 15 May, said that the racially motivated hate crime was "abhorrent to the very fabric of this nation."
"We still need to learn more about the motivation for [the] shooting as law enforcement does its work, but we don't need anything else to state a clear moral truth: A racially motivated hate crime is abhorrent to the very fabric of this nation," he said in a statement.
Biden also tweeted his condolences to the victims and their families.
Vice-President Kamala Harris also reacted to the shooting, saying that she was heartbroken by the events.
"What is clear is that we are seeing an epidemic of hate across our country that has been evidenced by acts of violence and intolerance. We must call it out and condemn it," she said.
The suspect in the shooting is 18 years old and white. News agency AFP cited authorities as saying the attack was "racially motivated." The police also said that most of the victims were Black.
You can read about the incident in more detail here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)