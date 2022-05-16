'Racially Motivated Hate Crime': US President Joe Biden on Buffalo Shooting

Vice-President Kamala Harris also reacted to the shooting, saying that she was heartbroken by the events.

"What is clear is that we are seeing an epidemic of hate across our country that has been evidenced by acts of violence and intolerance. We must call it out and condemn it," she said.

The suspect in the shooting is 18 years old and white. News agency AFP cited authorities as saying the attack was "racially motivated." The police also said that most of the victims were Black.

You can read about the incident in more detail here.