If She Wins, Kamala Harris Must Tackle America’s Most Pressing Issue — Guns

There was much talk of joy in Chicago last week. But while the Democratic National Convention seemed joyful indeed, it was a sombre session on the last day that became the DNC’s highlight, if we leave out Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech. Survivors of shootings, gun control advocates, and relatives of victims spoke movingly about the trauma and their hopes for change.

Contrast this with what happened in Milwaukee at the Republican National Convention, where America’s deadly gun culture, which had precipitated an assassination attempt just days earlier, got a pass. Instead, the focus was on the miracle that spared former President Trump from death or serious injury.