If She Wins, Kamala Harris Must Tackle America’s Most Pressing Issue — Guns

There was much talk of joy in Chicago last week. But while the Democratic National Convention seemed joyful indeed, it was a sombre session on the last day that became the DNC’s highlight, if we leave out Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech. Survivors of shootings, gun control advocates, and relatives of victims spoke movingly about the trauma and their hopes for change.
Contrast this with what happened in Milwaukee at the Republican National Convention, where America’s deadly gun culture, which had precipitated an assassination attempt just days earlier, got a pass. Instead, the focus was on the miracle that spared former President Trump from death or serious injury.
There was no hand-wringing at the RNC over what US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has called a public health crisis. The numbers are numbing. Last year in this country, according to the Gun Violence Archive, there were more than 43,000 gun-related deaths and 655 mass shootings. Of course, it would have been naïve to expect any reconsideration of gun laws from a party that’s so beholden to the National Rifle Association (NRA).
However, in the media as well this time, the discussion—an important one, to be sure—was all about the security lapses that led to the assassination attempt, and how to prevent such incidents in the future. As for tightening gun laws, I thought we had lost our nerve. Exhaustion and despair seemed to have set in, leading to paralysis in this deeply polarised country.
Harris, a former prosecutor, is known for her commitment to gun control. The NRA calls her “an existential threat to the Second Amendment.” Harris’s inspired selection of Tim Walz as her VP nominee—Walz, a hunter, was a gun enthusiast who became a gun control advocate—can’t but fill us with optimism. If they win the election, Harris, who heads the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, will most likely give him the job. Walz would be the best person to win conservatives over to a cause that’s nothing less than a national emergency.
There are no “good” and “bad” guys when it comes to firearms. We cling to comforting myths, failing to recognise that guns are always lethal. Far from protecting the owners, firearms promote vigilantism, and they pose the most danger to family members.
These details are from One Nation Under Guns: How Gun Culture Distorts Our History and Threatens Our Democracy, a recent book by Dominic Erdozain, a research fellow at Emory University in Atlanta.
In uncovering this story, he shows how the country’s gun culture is—inevitably—tied to race, not just in the Deep South, where slavery thrived, but also in the Old West, where pioneers and settlers encountered Native Americans. And it wasn’t just about racial fear; it was about dominance as well. “Rooted in nationalism and xenophobia, the gun creed was the militarisation of social policy—a militarism without the training,” he notes.
The American Frontier Wars, the Mexican-American War, and the Civil War—not to mention immigration and institutions like the NRA and the Ku Klux Klan—fed an appetite for firearms that hasn’t gone away. Speaking of the American Frontier, figures such as Teddy Roosevelt, Calamity Jane, and Buffalo Bill played a role, too, in creating its mystique. Here, I should mention how my youthful obsession with what I called cowboy movies and pulp novels set in the Old West made guns “cool” for me. I cringe when I think of that phase.
In his book, Erdozain gives readers a compelling explanation of the Second Amendment and the distortions that followed, and he argues how the nation’s founders never intended it to guarantee an individual right to bear arms. In fact, the word “individual” doesn’t appear anywhere in the amendment, but the crucial words that do appear are “well-regulated militia,” which had become important for the founders who were wary of having a permanent military on these shores.
A bumper sticker reads: “Guns Don’t Kill People. People Kill People!” It’s an absurd sticker, and there are parodies of it. Yes, people kill people, but they do the killing with guns, not knives! Fortunately, just as there’s a gun culture in the US, there’s also an anti-gun culture—and it’s getting stronger and is much broader than the destructive cult it opposes. Given the alarming rise in firearm fatalities, the majority of Americans want restrictions on gun ownership.
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz understand what’s at stake. But if we’re expecting them to pull us back from the brink of this abyss, we’ve to make sure they win the election in November.
(The author is a writer and managing editor based in Atlanta, Georgia. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
