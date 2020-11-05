Support for Democrats Among Black Men Dwindles Further: Poll

As the anxious wait for the results of the 2020 US presidential continues, with Democrat Joe Biden only holding a slight advantage over his Republican rival Donald Trump, an NBC News poll has shown that support among Black males for the Democratic candidate has reached the lowest this year when compared to the last few elections. According to the poll, Biden enjoyed the support of 80 percent Black men, a decline of 2 percentage points from the 82 percent support for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Barack Obama, meanwhile, enjoyed the support of 95 percent Black men in 2008, which declined to 87 percent in his re-election campaign in 2012.

Support Much More Among Black Women

However, the support for Democratic candidates among Black women has remained much more. For Obama, it was 96 percent in 2008 as well as 2012. When Clinton was up for election, it dropped slightly to 94 percent, and for Biden now, it is 91 percent, the NBC report said. As for support for Trump, the report says that 52 percent of Black men identifying themselves as ideologically conservative sided with him, and one-third of Black men based in the Midwest region supported him too.

These numbers come as the US witnessed a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement and widespread protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this year.

The 2020 US presidential elections have shown a neck-and-neck contest between Trump and Biden, with just a few states, including Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina, to decide who will reach the White House. Biden currently holds a narrow advantage over Trump, having flipped the states of Michigan and Wisconsin to reach closer to the goal of securing at least 270 electoral college votes.

