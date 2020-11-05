Biden Accrues More Votes Than Any Other Prez Nominee in US History

On Wednesday, Biden surpassed the popular vote record of 69,498,516 set by Obama in 2008.

“Let’s bring this home,” wrote Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden on Twitter. | (Photo: AP via PTI)

As the counting of ballots continues in several key states in the United States (US) presidential elections, Democratic nominee Joe Biden has reshaped milestones. Superseding Barack Obama's record, Biden has become the presidential candidate to win the most votes in the history of the US!

According to data from the Associated Press, Biden surpassed the popular vote record of 69,498,516 set by Obama in 2008 on Wednesday.