U.S. Supreme Court Expands Gun Rights, Overturns New York Handgun Law

Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, the Supreme Court said Thursday, 23 June. This ruling will result in more people becoming legally armed, according to a report by the Associated Press.

This expansion of gun rights comes in the wake of series of mass shootings that have impacted the US. Moreover, the US Congress and state legislatures continue the debate around gun-control.

The US Supreme Court struck down a New York gun law which will not only affect New York but also California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island. These states have laws similar to New York's and those laws are expected to be quickly challenged.

The law in New York required people to show a specific reason or need for carrying a gun. Only after portraying a particular reason could people receive a license to carry a gun in a concealed manner in public.

The justices of Supreme Court overturned this law by saying that it violates the Second Amendment right to "keep and bear arms".

The justices opinions split the court 6-3, with the conservatives in the majority and the liberals in dissent.