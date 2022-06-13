Chicago Weekend Shootings: 6 Killed, at Least 27 Injured; No Arrests Yet

The only day without a reported shooting incident in the US this year was 6 June. Image used for representation only.
At least six people were killed and 27 others have been injured in shootings across Chicago over the weekend starting Friday,10 June, the police said. While the US debates tough measures on gun violence, the only day without a reported shooting incident in the US this year was 6 June, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
No arrests have been made yet while the Area One detectives continue to investigate these shootings, NBC reported.
The most recent fatal shooting happened on Sunday, 12 June, when a woman was shot and killed at South Kilbourn's 6400th block, authorities said.
An unidentified man walked up to her while she was involved in an argument with another woman, and shot her, the police told NBC. She was later declared dead at the hospital.
At 3:20 pm on Saturday, 11 June, a 23-year-old man was killed and three others injured, police said.
Four men were in an alley at South Damen's 8600th block, when a person in an unidentified vehicle fired shots. The victim suffered multiple gunshot injuries and died at Advocate Christ Medical Center.
Another 37-year-old woman, who was in a car, was shot at 12:19 am on Saturday by unidentified shooters who ran off in an unknown direction. The victim sustained multiple gunshot injuries to her head and body. She was later declared dead at Stroger Hospital.
At 2:27 am on Saturday, a 34-year-old man who was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in South Indiana's 2800th block, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later declared dead.
Twenty seven cases of injuries have been reported so far, but the exact number of those injured is yet to be ascertained.
This latest spate of shootings came after deadly incidents in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.
The US has seen 28 mass shooting incidents in June so far, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Mass casualty incidents began on 30 May, when at least 17 shootings left a total of 13 dead and 79 injured in cities across the country. Since the 14 May racially-motivated attack in Buffalo, 63 mass shootings have been reported so far, including the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
It is in the wake of these shootings, that gun violence has come to the forefront of national discourse in the US.
A bipartisan group of 20 senators of the United States, led by Democratic leader Chris Murphy and Republican leader John Cornyn, on Sunday, 13 June, announced that they had come to a "breakthrough agreement" to curb gun violence.
Ten Republican senators agreed to the proposal on gun laws, meaning that any legislation based on its principles stands a good chance of stopping a filibuster on the Senate floor.
(With inputs from ANI, NBC, and ABC News.)
