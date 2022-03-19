US Prez Biden Nominates Indian American Diplomat Puneet As His Envoy to Morocco

US President Joe Biden on Friday, 18 March, announced that he intends to nominate Indian American diplomat Puneet Talwar as the country's ambassador to Morocco.
(Photo: Twitter/Puneet Talwar/ Altered by The Quint)
The White House on Friday also announced the names of nominees for several other administrative positions.
Talwar, has previously served as the Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director at the National Security Council, and as a Senior Professional Staff Member at the Committee on Foreign Relations in the United States Senate.
Outside of government, he has been a Senior Fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute, a Visiting Scholar at the University of Pennsylvania Penn Biden Center, a Counselor to the conflict resolution NGO Inter Mediate, and a non-resident Scholar at Georgetown University’s Center for Security Studies, the statement from the White House read.
Talwar has completed B S Degree in Engineering from Cornell University and MA in International Affairs from Columbia University. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.
