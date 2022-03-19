Ukraine: ‘War Is in No One’s Interest’, China’s Xi Jinping Tells Joe Biden

Russia-Ukraine war live updates.
Three weeks into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a report by a US-based think tank – Center for Global Development – has indicated that the war may push 40 million people into “extreme poverty". Reflecting on the hike in food commodity prices since the invasion, an analysis by the think tank claimed that the sanctions on Russia will also make export more difficult.
On Friday, 18 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared at a rally in Moscow as he praised the Russian troops for fighting in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the other hand, called for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow.
Meanwhile, in an almost-two-hour-long telephonic conversation with United States President Joe Biden, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said that a war is in no one's interest and that China and US should shoulder international responsibilities.
President Zelenskyy said that 130 people so far have been rescued from the debris of the Mariupol theatre-turned-shelter that was bombed by Russian forces
Speaking at an event marking the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea, Russian President Putin said sanctions will make Russia stronger
Ukrainian army regained control of 30 settlements near Kyiv on Friday
"Peace and security are the most valued treasures of the international community," Xi was quoted as saying by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
