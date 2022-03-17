Joe Biden Announces 'Unprecedented' New Weapons Aid of $1 Billion for Ukraine

Assuring that the United States (US) was ready to provide "unprecedented" support to Ukraine in its fight against Russia, President Joe Biden on Wednesday, 16 March, said that his country had set aside $1 billion in "new security help and deployment of longer-range weapons" for the war-torn nation, reported AFP.

The amount of $1 billion reportedly includes $200 million, which was allocated over the weekend and an $800 million aid package approved last week by the Congress.

In a virtual address with the members of the United States (US) Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had on Wednesday, 16 March, pleaded to close his country's skies.