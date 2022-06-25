Kamala Harris Remarks On US Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling: "This Is Not Over"

Kamala Harris.
As the United States Supreme Court overturned the historical Roe vs. Wade precedent taking away abortion rights from women in America, Vice President Kamala Harris remarked that "this is not over".
The ruling released by the US Supreme Court on Friday, 24 June, was a 6-3 decision in favour of the conservatives.
Harris was in Plainfield, Illinois at C.W. Avery Family YMCA for a discussion on maternal health and strategies for improving care for pregnant women and mothers across the US, according to a statement released by the White House on Friday afternoon.
Harris said the ruling could impact women across the nation. Decisions such as when to start a family, using contraception such as IUDs and the morning-after pill.
The Vice President also reiterated how the opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito that was leaked a few weeks ago, could influence people's decision on having children through alternative methods such as IVF.
Former US President Barack Obama released a statement denouncing Supreme Court's decision as well urging people to join activists who have been "sounding the alarm on abortion access for years--and act."
Michelle Obama released an official statement on her Twitter page saying that she was heartbroken for the people around the US who lost their fundamental right to make an "informed decision" about their own bodies.
She lamented that the women and families in the US were destined to understand the painful lessons from a time before Roe vs. Wade was made into a law.
