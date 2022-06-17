American State Department To Start Gandhi-King Exchange Program

The United States' Department of State has launched the Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative to bring 20 talented and hardworking young civic leaders from India and the US to explore the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., according to a US State Department press release.

The exchange which was championed by the late civil rights leader, Honourable John Lewis who passed away in July 2020, officially began on Wednesday, 15 June.

This bill was co-sponsored by Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera and signed into law by Former US President Donald Trump in September 2020.

With a one-week virtual program orientation, the young civic leaders will be immersed in a two-week academic residency at Alabama A&M University, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU), and the University of Alabama.

These 20 leaders from both India and the US will explore ways to advance civil rights, social justice, diversity, and inclusion on local, national, and global levels by taking inspiration from the two pioneers of peace, Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.