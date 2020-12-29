Trump Signs Into Law Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative

US President Donald Trump on Monday, 28 December, signed into law the Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative that has paved new ways to study the work and legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr.

It was written by civil rights icon John Lewis, who passed away in July, and co-sponsored by Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera.

“The use of non-violent civil disobedience is a shared tactic that has played a key role in defeating social injustice in India, the United States, and in other parts of the world,” read a statement in the Bill.