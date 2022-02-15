With War Imminent, Indian Embassy in Ukraine Advises Indians to Leave For Now

The Embassy of India in Kyiv, has Indians, "particularly students whose stay is not essential", to temporarily leave Ukraine in light of a potential Russian invasion on the country.
Photo Courtesy: eoiukraine.gov.in
In an advisory for Indian nationals in Ukraine, the Embassy of India in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv has asked Indians, "particularly students whose stay is not essential", to temporarily leave Ukraine in light of a potential Russian invasion of the country.
Tensions between Russia, Ukraine, NATO, and the US have been simmering for months now.
You can read about them in detail here.
The United States and the United Kingdom have also asked citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible, with the US warning on 14 February that Russia could invade "with little or no warning."
(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)
