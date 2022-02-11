Amid Tensions, US Prez Biden Asks American Citizens To Leave Ukraine Immediately

United States (US) President Joe Biden on Thursday, 10 February, asked American citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, stating that “things could go crazy quickly” if the US and Russian troops were to engage on the ground.

"American citizens should leave, should leave now… We're dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. This is a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly," Biden said in an interview with NBC News, warning of a potential major conflict with Moscow.