ADVERTISEMENT

Amid Tensions, US Prez Biden Asks American Citizens To Leave Ukraine Immediately

Biden stated that he would not send US troops to Ukraine under any circumstances.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>US President Joe Biden.</p></div>
i

United States (US) President Joe Biden on Thursday, 10 February, asked American citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, stating that “things could go crazy quickly” if the US and Russian troops were to engage on the ground.

"American citizens should leave, should leave now… We're dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. This is a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly," Biden said in an interview with NBC News, warning of a potential major conflict with Moscow.

Further, Biden stated that he would not send US troops to Ukraine under any circumstances, even if it was to rescue Americans in case of a Russian invasion

"That's a world war. When Americans and Russians start shooting one another, we're in a very different world," Biden was quoted as saying.

Also Read

Russia & Belarus to Conduct Drills on Ukraine's Borders, UK Troops on Standby

Russia & Belarus to Conduct Drills on Ukraine's Borders, UK Troops on Standby

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×