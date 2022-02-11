Amid Tensions, US Prez Biden Asks American Citizens To Leave Ukraine Immediately
United States (US) President Joe Biden on Thursday, 10 February, asked American citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, stating that “things could go crazy quickly” if the US and Russian troops were to engage on the ground.
"American citizens should leave, should leave now… We're dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. This is a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly," Biden said in an interview with NBC News, warning of a potential major conflict with Moscow.
Further, Biden stated that he would not send US troops to Ukraine under any circumstances, even if it was to rescue Americans in case of a Russian invasion
"That's a world war. When Americans and Russians start shooting one another, we're in a very different world," Biden was quoted as saying.
