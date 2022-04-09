Where is the Ukraine-Russia War Headed? Evidence Points to East & South

All quiet on the eastern front?

Quite the opposite, actually. According to intel provided by the UK defence ministry, Russian forces have retreated from the areas surrounding the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and have begun to redeploy in the east.

Additionally, Ukrainian officials said on Friday, 8 April, that dozens of people had been killed and more than 100 injured in a rocket attack on a train station carried out by Russian forces in the city of Kramatorsk.