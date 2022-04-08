ADVERTISEMENT
Rocket Strike in Ukraine's Donetsk Kills 30, Injures Over 100: Kyiv Officials
The station was being used to evacuate civilians from war-torn Eastern Ukraine, news agency AP reported.
i
Ukrainian officials said on Friday, 8 April, that 30 people had been killed and over 100 injured after a rocket hit a train station in the city of Kramatorsk, news agency AP reported .
The station, which is located in Ukraine's Donetsk region, was being used to evacuate civilians from war-torn Eastern Ukraine.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×