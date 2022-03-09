'Will Fight to the End': Zelenskyy Invokes Churchill in Speech to UK Lawmakers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image)
(Photo Courtesy: Video screen grab/Instagram)
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Tuesday, 8 March, vowed to "fight to the end" in a virtual speech to UK lawmakers, where he even invoked the wartime defiance of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, which got him a standing ovation.
"We will not give up, and we will not lose," he said.
"We will fight to the end, at sea, in the air. We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost, in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets," he quoted Churchill.
Churchill said the above words in June 1940 in his address to the House of Commons after British forces were forced to retreat from France by Nazi Germany during World War 2.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)