Ukraine Crisis: Russia Becomes World’s Most Sanctioned Country

Due to its war on Ukraine, Russia has become the most sanctioned in the world, according to a New York-based sanctions watchlist site.

Castellum.AI said that sanctions were first imposed by the US and its allies on Russia on 22 February, a day after President Vladimir Putin declared the two Ukrainian rebel regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent states".

After Russia announced its military operations against Russia on 24 February, hundreds more sanctions followed.