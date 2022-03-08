Amid Mounting Pressure, Biden to Ban Russian Oil Imports Over Ukraine Crisis

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its twelfth day, United States (US) President Joe Biden toughened the economic sanctions placed on Moscow and decided to ban Russian oil imports on Tuesday, 8 March, AP reported.

As per reports, an official announcement in this regard will be made later in the day.

The development follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advocating for the ban of Russian oil and gas in front of US lawmakers, and several US officials urging President Joe Biden to take a stricter stance against Russia.

On Tuesday, Moscow continued its onslaught against Ukraine, despite an agreement to set up humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities and declaring partial ceasefire in cities of Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kyiv, and Chernihiv.

However, as per the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, the invading forces violated the temporary truce by shelling in Mariupol.