Ukraine: 2 Children Among 18 Dead as Russian Missiles Strike Buildings in Odesa

US Joe Biden, addressing reporters on Thursday in Madrid where he was attending the NATO summit, declared that the US and Nato allies will stand by Ukraine for "as long as it takes".

"We're gonna stick with Ukraine, and all of the allies will stick with Ukraine, as long as it takes, and in fact make sure they are not defeated," he asserted.

On the other hand, after successfully resolving a diplomatic dispute with Sweden and Finland that will fast-track their incorporation into NATO, Turkey has warned that it will still block the induction if both countries failed to fully meet the expectations of the trilateral memorandum signed earlier this week.

"This business will not work if we don't pass this in our parliament. First, Sweden and Finland must fulfil their duties and those are already in the text … But if they don’t fulfil these, then of course there is no way we would send it to our parliament," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was quoted as saying by AFP.

