Turkey Drops Opposition to Finland's and Sweden's NATO Membership

Turkish approval was essential to Sweden and Finland's membership in NATO, which requires an absolute consensus to admit a new member.

All of NATO's 30-member countries hold the power to veto a new member.

Ankara's objection primarily stemmed from grievances with Stockholm's – and to some extent, Helsinki's – perceived support towards the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the far-left Revolutionary People's Liberation Party/Front (DHKP-C), and the supporters of the Fethullah Gülen, a US-based Muslim cleric, who Turkey claims was behind an unsuccessful military coup in 2016.

Turkey also wanted Sweden and Finland to lift an arms embargo that was imposed after the former launched an offensive against the Syrian Kurdish YPG (People's Defense Units) militia during the Syrian Civil War.

