Turkey Drops Opposition to Finland's and Sweden's NATO Membership
The leaders of all three countries signed a memorandum at the NATO summit in Madrid.
Finland's president, Sauli Niinistö, said on Tuesday, 28 June, that Turkey has dropped its opposition to Finland's and Sweden's membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).
The leaders of all three countries signed a memorandum on Tuesday at the NATO summit in Madrid.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed Finland and Sweden to seek membership of the intergovernmental military alliance.
The Turkish president held talks with President Niinisto, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the summit.
Turkish approval was essential to Sweden and Finland's membership in NATO, which requires an absolute consensus to admit a new member.
All of NATO's 30-member countries hold the power to veto a new member.
Ankara's objection primarily stemmed from grievances with Stockholm's – and to some extent, Helsinki's – perceived support towards the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the far-left Revolutionary People's Liberation Party/Front (DHKP-C), and the supporters of the Fethullah Gülen, a US-based Muslim cleric, who Turkey claims was behind an unsuccessful military coup in 2016.
Turkey also wanted Sweden and Finland to lift an arms embargo that was imposed after the former launched an offensive against the Syrian Kurdish YPG (People's Defense Units) militia during the Syrian Civil War.
(With inputs from Reuters and the Washington Post.)
