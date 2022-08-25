Ukraine: At least 22 Dead in Russian Missile Attack on Rail Station in Chaplyne

At least 22 people died and dozens were wounded on Wednesday, 24 August, in the town of Chaplyne on Ukraine's independence day after Russia launched a deadly missile attack on a train station.

Vowing retribution, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address, "Chaplyne is our pain today."

"We will definitely make the occupiers bear responsibility for everything they have done. And we will certainly drive the invaders out of our land," he added.