Crimea: Ukraine Uses New Tactics to Take Back Strategic Territory From Russia

The Russian propaganda machine seeks to downplay Ukrainian attacks on Crimea while at the same time condemning them. However, privately, the Russian leadership is taking a more serious view. They understand that the security of Crimea is no longer guaranteed.

Clearly Ukraine’s larger goal is to push Russia out of all of its territory, including Crimea. On 19 March 2021, almost a year before the Russian military attack began, Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council had adopted a strategy to retake Crimea and reintegrate the peninsula with the rest of the country. But, at that time, there was no prospect of a military campaign to achieve this.

Now that Russia and Ukraine are at war, the Ukrainian government is taking the view that Russia must be completely driven out of all of its territory before there can be an end to the war. Whether this objective is achievable remains to be seen.

For now, it is unclear if Ukraine can muster the military resources from its allies for large-scale offensive operations that could drive Russia out of the Donbas region and Crimea.