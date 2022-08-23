Civilians Flee Kyiv as Russia's FSB Blames Ukraine for Blast That Killed Dugina

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Tuesday, 23 August, that many civilians are trying to leave the capital Kyiv amid fears of an attack by the Russian military on the country, following the death of Daria Dugina.

Dugina was the daughter of Aleksandr Dugin, a philosopher and close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking to BBC, Alex Rodnyansky, the aforementioned adviser, said that there was "certainly some concern" that an attack may strike Kyiv on Wednesday, which is also the country's independence day.

"People are reacting to the news. They are trying to ensure they have contingency plans, they don’t want to spend too much time near the centre near the buildings of our government. There is a risk Russia will try to strike exactly at that time to compensate for their inability to have any success on the battlefield, to have any success in subduing Ukraine and basically all the failures they have run up over the last six months," he added.