US Asks Diplomats' Families to Leave Ukraine, Warns Russia Against Attack

The US government has ordered the families of its staff at the US embassy in Ukraine to leave the country amid prospects and fears over an invasion of the country by Russia.

Dependents of staffers in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, along with non-essential embassy staff could leave Ukraine at the expense of the US government, according to an announcement by the Department of State.

Additionally, "military action by Russia could come at any time" and "officials will not be in a position to evacuate American citizens in such a contingency, so US citizens currently present in Ukraine should plan accordingly", the US Embassy said in a statement.