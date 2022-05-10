Ukraine Says 44 Civilian Corpses Found in Building Rubble in Izyum

Conquering the city took around three weeks.

"For almost three weeks they couldn’t take over the southern part. There were numerous attempts from the Russian invaders to build temporary bridges over the river, but our defenders destroyed them. After countless attempts, they managed to cross the river, besiege the city and, after a week, gain control of the southern part," said the city's mayor, Valerii Marchenko, as reported by The Guardian.

Last week, Ukrainian officials announced that they had targeted a key Russian command centre in Izyum, taking around 200 Russian troops, including Major General Andrei Simonov.

They added that they had just missed taking out the chief of the general staff of the Russian military, General Valery Gerasimov.

(With inputs from AP and The Guardian.)