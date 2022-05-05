Ukraine War: Russia Says It Practised Simulated Nuclear Missile Strikes

More than two months into the invasion of Ukraine, Russia stated on Wednesday, 4 May, that its forces had practised simulated nuclear-capable missile strikes in Kaliningrad, according to a defense ministry statement.

The announcement came on Day 70 of the war.

This is not the first time a nuclear threat has loomed over Ukraine. After troops were sent into Ukraine on 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin made veiled nuclear threats with respect to his military's nukes.

He drastically escalated tensions on 27 February by deciding to put Russia's nuclear forces on increased alert.