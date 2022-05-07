'Deep Concern' for Ukraine: UNSC in 1st Unanimous Statement Post Russia Invasion

After all, Russia maintains that its troops are on a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

“I think it’s encouraging to see diplomacy is getting its place at the council, even though this is a very first initial step,” Mexico’s ambassador to the UN, Juan Ramón de la Fuente was quoted as saying by the New York Times.

Since the Russian invasion began on 24 February, the Security Council has tried to pass two resolutions that would condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine, demanding the withdrawal of its forced, allowing the passage of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of civilians.

But Russia, given its veto power in the UNSC as a P5 member, prevented both resolutions from passing.

