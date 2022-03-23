2 ‘Super Bombs’ Dropped on Mariupol Amid Rescue Efforts; Zelenskyy Talks to Pope

Photo of the Donetsk Regional Drama Theatre, a site that was being used as a shelter from Russian air raids by more than a thousand people. The theatre was bombed on 17 March.
A day after "two super bombs" were dropped by Russian forces in the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday, 23 March, that over 1,00,000 people were trapped in the city.
Zelenskyy had earlier said in a video address to the Italian parliament that "There is nothing left there. Only ruins."
Local Mariupol authorities had said after the blasts, "It is clear that the occupiers are not interested in the city of Mariupol, they want to raze it to the ground, to reduce it to ashes," news agency AFP reported.
A fire from a suspected Russian strike is seen on an apartment block on the eastern side of Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, 17 March.
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on Monday, 21 March, shows the damaged Mariupol Drama theater.
This comes almost a month after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. While United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has claimed that Russia has failed to accomplish its goals, the country waging war has set its target on capturing the port city of Mariupol.
Mariupol, only a few kilometres away from the pro-Russian separatist-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine, is located on the Azov Sea.
Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy also spoke to Pope Francis, asking him to mediate in the ongoing conflict to alleviate human suffering.
Zelenskyy said in a tweet, “Told His Holiness about the difficult humanitarian situation and the blocking of rescue corridors by Russian troops. The mediating role of the Holy See in ending human suffering would be appreciated. Thanked for the prayers for Ukraine and peace.”
