Russia-Ukraine War: 100K People Trapped in Mariupol, Says Prez Zelenskyy

Ukrainian firefighters and servicemen search for people under debris inside a shopping center after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine.
(Photo: PTI)
A day after "two super bombs" were dropped in the beseiged city of Mariupol, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed on Wednesday, 23 March, that over 1,00,000 people were trapped in the city.
Local Mariupol authorities had said after the blasts, "It is clear that the occupiers are not interested in the city of Mariupol, they want to raze it to the ground, to reduce it to ashes," news agency AFP reported.
Further, Zelenskyy told the Italian parliament on Tuesday, that his country was on the brink of surviving its war.
Meanwhile, the Emergency Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly on the Russia-Ukraine conflict will resume on Wednesday, 23 March.
Moscow and Kyiv exchanged the first prisoners of war on Tuesday, the human rights commissioner in Russia has said
Zelenskyy called on Pope Francis to mediate the ongoing conflict to help alleviate human suffering
Two "super powerful bombs" hit the port city of Mariupol on Tuesday amid ongoing rescue efforts
US President Joe Biden on Monday called India "somewhat shaky" on the Western sanctions punishing Russia
Biden has said that there are clear signs that Russia is considering using biological weapons against Ukraine
Zelenskyy said that NATO should announce whether it will assimilate Ukraine as a member or if it was afraid of Russia
With severe bombardement taking place in Mariupol, Nikos Dendias, the Greek foreign minister, has announced that he will make a trip to the besieged city to deliver humanitarian aid himself.
The minister said he sent a note to the “Ukrainian side asking for the facilitation of the delivery of humanitarian aid in Mariupol and another note verbale to the Russian side asking not to obstruct it.”
Ukraine has accused Russian forces of “looting and destroying” a new laboratory at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant which functions to improve management of radioactive waste, among other uses.
The state agency responsible for the Chernobyl exclusion zone said the laboratory contained “highly active samples and samples of radionuclides that are now in the hands of the enemy, which we hope will harm itself and not the civilized world”, Al Jazeera reported.
Russia has said that it will use nuclear weapons only if the country's existence is threatened.
Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that there’s no other reason Russia could use nuclear weapons, Russian media RIA Novosti reported.
A Russian aircraft fired upon an oil refinery in Lysychasnk, Luhansk Oblast, which is owned by Russian oil company Rosneft.
According to Luhasnk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai, firefighters are fighting a blaze at the site.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian forces of attacking Mariupol during ongoing rescue efforts.
He informed on Wednesday, “As of today, there are about 1,00,000 people in the city in inhuman conditions, completely blockaded, without food, without water, without medicines, subject to constant shelling, constant bombardment."
Germany’s parliament paid tribute to Boris Romanchenko, a Ukrainian man who had survived Nazi concentration camps during World War II but was killed last week during an attack in the city of Kharkiv.
Legislators held a moment of silence in memory of 96-year-old Romanchenko and other victims of the war.
Speaking on his death, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said that Romanchenko “survived four concentration camps and was now killed in the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine...His fate shows both the criminal character of Russian policy and why Germany is showing solidarity with Ukraine, why we must show solidarity.”
The British Ministry of Defence said in the early hours of Wednesday that civilians in Russian-occupied cities in Ukraine are protesting against Russian control, indicating that Moscow’s efforts to control residents through propaganda “have so far failed”.
The ministry warned that “Russia will probably respond to these failures by employing increasingly violent and coercive measures in an attempt to suppress the Ukrainian population."
