Russia-Ukraine War: 100K People Trapped in Mariupol, Says Prez Zelenskyy

A day after "two super bombs" were dropped in the beseiged city of Mariupol, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed on Wednesday, 23 March, that over 1,00,000 people were trapped in the city.

Local Mariupol authorities had said after the blasts, "It is clear that the occupiers are not interested in the city of Mariupol, they want to raze it to the ground, to reduce it to ashes," news agency AFP reported.

Further, Zelenskyy told the Italian parliament on Tuesday, that his country was on the brink of surviving its war.

Meanwhile, the Emergency Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly on the Russia-Ukraine conflict will resume on Wednesday, 23 March.