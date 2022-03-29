Trial of ISIS Terrorist Who Fought With 'Jihadi John' To Begin in the US Today

ISIS terrorists El Shafee Elsheikh (left) with Alexander Kotey.
(Photo: Twitter/@sommervilletv)
A US court will begin the trial of an infamous Islamic State terrorist named El Shafee Elsheikh on Tuesday, 29 March.
Elsheikh, who is 33-years-old, was one of four ISIS terrorists who traveled from London to Syria. Due to their British accents, the prisoners gave the terrorist group a nickname, the "Beatles."
They used to capture journalists and aid workers who would either be released in exchange for ransom money from governments or would be slain if the payment was not made; releasing videos of the beheadings.
The infamous "Jihadi John" was a part of the "Beatles" as well. Elsheikh was dubbed "Jihadi George".
His friend Alexanda Kotey were captured by Kurdish forces four years ago and handed over to US, after which he pled guilty. A part of his jail time will be in the UK.
The prosecution is also expected to argue that he was responsible for the deaths of British, Japanese and Norwegian captives.
Elsheikh was born in Sudan but raised in London. His mother, Maha Elgizoul, in an interview to the Washington Post, had once called Elsheikh a "perfect child".
But he later got radicalised by a West London imam, going to Syria in 2012, along with his younger brother, Mahmoud (who died fighting for ISIS in Iraq).
(With inputs from the Washington Post)