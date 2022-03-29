Trial of ISIS Terrorist Who Fought With 'Jihadi John' To Begin in the US Today

A US court will begin the trial of an infamous Islamic State terrorist named El Shafee Elsheikh on Tuesday, 29 March.

Elsheikh, who is 33-years-old, was one of four ISIS terrorists who traveled from London to Syria. Due to their British accents, the prisoners gave the terrorist group a nickname, the "Beatles."

They used to capture journalists and aid workers who would either be released in exchange for ransom money from governments or would be slain if the payment was not made; releasing videos of the beheadings.

The infamous "Jihadi John" was a part of the "Beatles" as well. Elsheikh was dubbed "Jihadi George".

His friend Alexanda Kotey were captured by Kurdish forces four years ago and handed over to US, after which he pled guilty. A part of his jail time will be in the UK.