ISIS Terrorist Convicted by German Court for Killing Yazidi Girl and War Crimes

A German court in Frankfurt on Tuesday, 30 November, sentenced an Islamic State terrorist to life for killing a five-year-old Yazidi girl who he and his wife had enslaved along with the girl's mother in Fallujah, Iraq, the New York Times reported.

The presiding judge in the trial was Christoph Koller.

In harrowing details that emerged from the testimony of the girl's 29-year-old mother, Taha Al-Jumailly was accused of tying the girl to a window grate and leaving her there to die of thirst on an extremely hot day.

His wife, Jennifer Wenisch, who is 30-years-old and a German who converted to Islam, was also sentenced last month, although the trial was separate and she was sentenced to 10 years in prison for supporting the killing, according to the Washington Post.

Taha, who is identified as so due to Germany's strict privacy laws, was not only sentenced to life in prison, but was also ordered to pay 50,000 euros ($57,000) in compensation to the victim's mother, who was a co-plaintiff in the trial.