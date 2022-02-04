Who Was Abu al-Qurayshi, the ISIS Leader Killed During a US Special Forces Raid?

"He chose to blow himself up not just with a vest but to blow up that third floor, rather than face justice for the crimes he has committed."

That's what President Joe Biden said when he announced on Thursday, 3 February, that US Special Forces had raided the hide-out of ISIS chief Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in Atmeh, northwest Syria.

Nicknamed the 'professor' and the 'destroyer', al-Qurayshi had succeeded Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as the leader of the Islamic State two years ago, when the latter had died in similar circumstances.