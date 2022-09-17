Top 10 Richest Persons in the World 2022: Elon Musk, Gautam Adani – Full List

The Forbes billionaires list updates the names of the world's richest persons every every month according to their total net worth. This list is not permanent and keeps on changing as per the net worth and performance of the assets held by the people. Like every month, here's the list of the top 10 persons in the world for September 2022.

Elon Musk is at the top of the list with a net worth of $273.5 billion. India's Gautam Adani attained second position in the list with a net worth of $155.5 billion on Forbes’ Real-Time billionaire rankings, but immediately came down to the third spot with a fall in the share prices.