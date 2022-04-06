Forbes Billionaires 2022: Ambani 10th Richest, Adani 11th; Musk Tops List

Mukesh Ambani (left), Gautam Adani(right).
(Photo: The Quint)
With a net worth of $90.7 billion, Mukesh Ambani, the chairperson and managing director of Reliance Industries, is the richest person in India and the 10th richest person in the world, as per the Forbes' 36th annual ranking of the world's richest people.
Infrastructure tycoon Gautam Adani is the second-richest person in India and 11th overall. The American business magazine estimated his net worth to be $90 billion.
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has come first, toppling Amazon founder Jeff Bezos from the top position this year. Bezos stands in second place with a net worth of $171 billion. Musk, with a net worth of $219 billion, has topped the billionaires' list for the first time, according to the magazine.
In all, there are 2,668 people on this year's Forbes' annual billionaires' list – 87 fewer than a year ago. Collectively, they have a net worth of $12.7 trillion – $400 billion less than in 2021. "War, pandemic, and sluggish markets hit the world's billionaires this year," the magazine said.
However, Forbes still found more than 1,000 billionaires to be richer now than they were a year ago.
Besides, the magazine said that there were 236 newcomers compared to last year, including the first-ever from Barbados, Bulgaria, Estonia, and Uruguay.
The US still leads the world, with 735 billionaires who have a collective worth of $4.7 trillion. China (including Macau and Hong Kong) remains number two, with 607 billionaires worth a collective $2.3 trillion.
On its methodology used to calculate the net worth of people, Forbes said, "We used stock prices and exchange rates from 11 March 2022 to calculate net worths."