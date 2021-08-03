To Mark PLA Day, Chinese Media Outlet Releases Footage of Galwan Clash

Chinese state-affiliated English television channel, CGTN has uploaded footage of the clashes that took place in Galwan between Indian and Chinese troops in June 2020.
Chinese state-affiliated English television channel, CGTN has uploaded footage of the clashes that took place in Galwan between Indian and Chinese troops in June 2020.
The two-minute long video includes visuals of Chen Hongjun, one of the four PLA troops that China in February 2021 said was killed in clashes with Indian border personnel.
The visuals were released hours after the 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks between the two countries which was held on Saturday. In a joint statement, the nations had said that 'this round of meeting was constructive, which further enhanced mutual understanding'.
WHAT DOES THE VIDEO SHOW?
The video begins with a one-sided introduction to the Galwan Valley clash.
On CGTN'S website, too, the same introduction is present.
"Indian Army violated the bilateral consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control on June 15, 2020," it says, a claim which has been dismissed by the Indian government.
The itself focuses on Hongjun and his life and has interviews of Chen’s family members including his wife, as well as edited footage of the clash between the two armies, with China.
The video adds “Chen Hongjun of the Chinese PLA plunged forward as a shield and rescued his comrade Qi Fabao. However, Chen sacrificed himself.”
WHAT CHINA HAD SAID
In February 2021, China officially admitted that four military officers were killed in the clash with the Indian Army in the Galwan Valley.
People’s Daily had reported that China’s Central Military Commission had awarded four Chinese soldiers, “who were sacrificed in last June’s border conflict”, with posthumous honorary titles and first-class merit citations.
China had named the four soldiers, who had lost their lives in the clash, saying that Chen Hongjun, Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan, and Wang Zhuoran died during a “fierce struggle” against “foreign troops".
WHAT HAPPENED AT THE 12TH ROUND OF TALKS?
India and China have been engaged in diplomatic and military talks after tensions began rising along the high-altitude border in 2020.
A joint statement released on Monday said that both countries have agreed to resolve the 'remaining issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations'.
"The two sides also agreed that in the interim they will continue their effective efforts in ensuring stability along the LAC in the Western Sector and jointly maintain peace and tranquility," the statement read.
Meanwhile, The Indian Express reported that China and India have made an effort to disengage along the Actual Line of Control, after agreeing in principle to withdraw from PP17A or 'Gogra Post' – a key patrol point in Eastern Ladakh, according to sources in the government.
As per the official source, the movement is likely to begin in the coming couple of days, and the details of the disengagement are being discussed.
According to sources, the disengagement at PP17A is likely to follow the process that was adopted for PP14 in the Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso where a time-frame was set for withdrawal, temporary structures were removed and a physical verification was done.
(With inputs from CGTN, Global Times, People's Daily China, The Indian Express.)
Published: undefined