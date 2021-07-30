India, China to Hold 12th Round of Corps Commander-Level Talks on Saturday

India and China will hold the 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Saturday, 31 July.
India and China will hold the 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Saturday, 31 July, to iron out an agreement for the next phase of disengagement in Eastern Ladakh, news agency ANI reported on Friday.
"The talks will begin at 10.30 am," a military source told IANS.
At Saturday's meeting, disengagement of troops in the friction areas, such as the Hot Springs, Gogra and the Depsang plains, will be discussed, reported ANI.
"The initial attempt will be to resolve the issues in Gogra and Hot Springs. Finding a solution to Depsang might be tricky and take longer time," an officer told IANS.
The latest round of talks will take place after a gap of three months. The 11th round of Corps Commander-level talks had taken place on 10 April in Chushul-Moldo border to discuss disengagement from patrolling points of the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.
Prior to that, the two sides had held the 10th round of military dialogues on 20 February.
India and China have been engaged in diplomatic and military talks after tensions began rising along the high-altitude border in 2020. The situation escalated when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a skirmish in mid-June at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined