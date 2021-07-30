India, China to Hold 12th Round of Corps Commander-Level Talks on Saturday

India and China will hold the 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Saturday, 31 July, to iron out an agreement for the next phase of disengagement in Eastern Ladakh, news agency ANI reported on Friday.



"The talks will begin at 10.30 am," a military source told IANS.



At Saturday's meeting, disengagement of troops in the friction areas, such as the Hot Springs, Gogra and the Depsang plains, will be discussed, reported ANI.

"The initial attempt will be to resolve the issues in Gogra and Hot Springs. Finding a solution to Depsang might be tricky and take longer time," an officer told IANS.