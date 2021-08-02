'Constructive': India-China on 12th Round of Corps-Commander Level Talks

India and China held the 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Saturday, 31 July.
India and China issued a joint statement on Monday, 2 August, after the 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks between the two countries which was held on Saturday, saying that "this round of meeting was constructive, which further enhanced mutual understanding."
The talks which ended at 7:30pm, lasted 9 hours, said reports.
The Indian delegation was led by Leh-based XIV Corps chief Lt Gen PGK Menon, and Additional Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Naveen Srivastava.
The Chinese military delegation was led by the Commander of the PLA's Western Theatre Command, Xu Qiling, who was appointed earlier this month.
Further, both countries have agreed to resolve the "remaining issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations."
India and China have been engaged in diplomatic and military talks after tensions began rising along the high-altitude border in 2020. The situation escalated when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a skirmish in mid-June at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined