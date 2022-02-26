Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Students Surviving In Bunkers, Families Tensed in India

Families of Indian students are worried as around 20,000 students are stuck in Ukraine amidst war with Russia.
(Image altered by The Quint/Kamran Akhtar)
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan
As Russia's aggression over Ukraine reaches onto the streets of the capital city, Kyiv, missile blasts are heard in several parts of the country. For the third day in a row, Russian missile continues to pound Ukrainian cities.
There are around 20,000 Indian students stuck in Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion of the country. Families of these students are extremely tense about the uncertainty that looms over the lives of these students.
We went to meet the family of Shivam Singh in Ghaziabad. He is a medical student studying at Ukraine's Uzhhorod National Medical University. For the Indian medical students stuck in Ukraine, it is a double whammy. Their studies have been disrupted and now they are worried about their exit route.
Shivam's mother, Rajini, unable to hold back her tears, has been staring at the door and the phone, hoping for better news.
On further conversations with the family, Rajini told us that they can't transfer the money to their son as banks have been closed in Ukraine.
Shivam's family in Ghaziabad
The family is also very tense because, amidst the news bombings, Shivam is unable to contact the Indian Embassy in Ukraine. In a video that was earlier sent by Shivam, he says that he is helpless and the situation is getting worse.
Shivam Singh is a student of Uzhhorod National Medical University
The situation of Bhati family from Jodhpur is the same. Their daughter, Neha Bhati, a medical student studying at the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, has been living inside a bunker for the last three days.
Her father is very worried because her supplies have almost exhausted and she is unable to contact the Embassy as well.
Her mother, Santosh Bhati, has not been able to control her tears even though she has been in constant touch with their daughter. She hopes that the Indian government would be able to evacuate their child safely.
Neha's family talking to her on video call
Neha had also earlier released a video, with her friend Surbhi Srivastava, pleading for help from Indian Embassy.
Neha Bati and Surbhi Srivastava, students of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv
Both, students and their families hope that the situation will be normal soon and they will be able to meet each other. "We are very worried, what else can we do from here? We can't do anything. We can just pray that our children are safe," says Rajini
(Indian government has launched a 24-hour helpline to assist Indian students who are stuck in Ukraine amid its ongoing war against Russia. The helpline numbers are: +911123012113, +911123914104, +911123017905 and 1800118797
Additional helpline numbers for Indians stuck in Ukraine: +38 0997300428, +38 0997300483, +38 0933980327, +38 0635917881, +38 0935046170.
One can also send emails at this address: situationroom@mea.gov.in)
