The Kashmir Files To Release in New Zealand After Reclassification Over Concerns

The Kashmir Files, the hotly-debated Indian film based on the 1990s exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, has been reclassified in New Zealand and audiences aged 18 or older will be able to see it in cinemas next week, Chief Censor David Shanks said on Saturday, 26 March.

Initially, the movie was classified as R16 in New Zealand. However, after members of the Muslim community in the country raised concerns over it, a review was conducted.

Shanks said on Saturday that he had spent the whole week speaking to a range of community representatives, viewing the film and consulting with overseas classification offices.