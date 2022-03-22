‘Open Islamophobia’: A Kashmiri Laments The Kashmir Files’ Divisive Agenda

“Peddling a lie is a sin but hiding the truth is a bigger sin,” is one of the dialogues in The Kashmir Files, and the makers of the movie have done both – peddled lies and hidden the complete truth.

Before going into the intricacies of the movie's storyline, which is filled with concoctions, constructions, and obvious exaggerations, it is pertinent to mention that the pain and suffering that Kashmiri Pandits endured in the 1990s and thereafter cannot be discounted.

Another important point that we all need to keep in mind is the critical approach to any content that we consume.

For instance, there was a recent web series named Narcos on Netflix, a biography of one of the most infamous Columbian drug trafficker, Pablo Escobar, where the cinematic narrative was so strong that by the end of the series, a viewer empathises with Pablo, who was clearly a big criminal.