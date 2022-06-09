Texas School Shooting: Survivor Shares She Smeared Herself in Friend's Blood

An 11-year-old girl who survived the horrific Texas school shooting in May revealed on Wednesday, 8 June, that she had smeared herself with the blood of her killed friend to seem dead during the attack.

Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, told the United States House of Representatives that her class had been watching a movie when the gunman came.

"He told my teacher 'good night' and then shot her in the head. And then he shot some of my classmates and the whiteboard," she said in a pre-recorded interview which had been telecast before the American lawmakers.