Former US Prez Trump Slams Proposed Gun Control Laws After Texas School Shooting

Days after a mass school shooting in Texas, former United States (US) President Donald Trump on Friday, 27 May, slammed calls for tightening gun control laws in the country, saying that decent Americans should have the right to carry firearms to defend themselves against "evil."

"The existence of evil in our world is not a reason to disarm law-abiding citizens. The existence of evil is one of the very best reasons to arm law-abiding citizens," Trump said while addressing members of the National Rifle Association (NRA).

He also added that the various gun control policies "pushed by the Left" would have done "absolutely nothing" to prevent the "horror" that took place.